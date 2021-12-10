US Win London High Court Appeal To Extradite Julian Assange

Judges were given assurance by US authorities of the reducing the risk of suicide at any maximum security prison.

His fiancee said the family intend to appeal the ruling, taking it to the Supreme Court.

The 50-year-old is facing ultra-serious charges of conspiring to hack government computers and violating espionage law.

British court made their January ruling over fears of improper treatment at a US prison. However they have now sided with the US after reassurance that Assange would not face those strict measures under their watch.

One of the UK's most senior judges, Lord Burnett said the decision was met on mutual grounds.

"That risk is in our judgment excluded by the assurances which are offered. It follows that we are satisfied that, if the assurances had been before the judge, she would have answered the relevant question differently."

"That conclusion is sufficient to determine this appeal in the USA’s favour."

Assange is facing up to 175 years in prison, however the US government said in its appeal that a sentence of between three and six years was the more likely outcome.