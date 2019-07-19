USQ Toowoomba Vinnies Community Sleep Out 2019

Housing is a human right. But on any given night, close to 1 in every 200 Australians are homeless. Of those that are homeless, 40% are under the age of 25!

For some, homelessness is a one-off occurrence. For others, it is a prolonged experience.

Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. For over a decade, supporters of the Vinnies Sleep Out have provided essential support to tens of thousands of Australians. This year, YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

Join the USQ community tomorrow night, Saturday 20th of July and experience what it's like to be homeless for a night.

It will be one of the coldest nights of the year so we’re being encouraged to rug up ... but not just in boring jumpers, no, come dressed in your craziest pj's and onesies because you’re being invited to the biggest sleepover of the year!

The aim is to raise vital funds for St Vincent de Paul to aid in their work to provide support programs, beds and meals for those in need.

WHEN: SATURDAY JULY 20TH

WHERE: USQ CAMPUS, WEST STREET, TOOWOOMBA

TIME: SATURDAY 5:30pm - SUNDAY 7:30am

Missed today's show? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!