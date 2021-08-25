UWA Students Storm Vice Chancellor’s Office Protesting Proposed Cuts

Students of the University of Western Australia have stormed the Vice Chancellor’s office after proposed cuts.

Late Monday afternoon around 35 students made their way into the Vice Chancellor’s office and refused to leave until they had spoken with Professor Amit Chakma.

The protest was ahead of Professor Chakma’s meeting with the University Senate to finalise job cuts to the school of molecular science.

Nicole McEwen Student Guild Education Action Network Co-ordinator of UWA said there was very little transparency around the University’s finances and they questions if the $40 million job cuts were necessary.

Police were called to the University, but the protest finished peacefully.

It’s believed there could be up to 400 job cuts at the university as part of a $40 million restructure.

Perth News
