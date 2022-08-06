V’Landys Calls For Loan System Change

ARLC Chairman Peter V’Landys AM has expressed his desire to move the NRL transfer deadline back to June 30 to stop teams poaching players from other clubs so close to the finals.

While acknowledging that Melbourne and the Roosters have done it this year fairly and within the rules, he believes it’s not in the spirit of the game to do so.

“It’s always been June 30 but because of COVID we moved it to August, it was designed to give clubs an opportunity [to sign players] after they’ve allowed their players to play State of Origin,” V’Landys said to Triple M’s Saturday Scrum.

“We don’t want to see that they go and buy positions that they need so close to the semi-finals, that’s not in the spirit of the game.”

“Naturally we need to discuss it with the players and the RLPA, but our desire is to go back to the 30th of June.”

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!