V/Line Price Cap, Water Bill Apart Of Election Campaign Promises

Today marks day one of the Victorian State Election campaign and both Dan Andrews and Matthew Guy have used the day to make election pledges.

The state hits the polls on November 26, and for those who need to update their details or enrol to vote, you can do that right now here.

His how Andrews and Guy have spent their day so far:

Dan Andrews and the Labor Government

Andrews has used day one of the State Election campaign to announce a $1 billion package to cap V/Line fares to metro prices.

More VLocity trains and extra weekend services will also be included in the election pledge.

Right now, regional fares are calculated based on the distance travelled, with a daily fare from Geelong to Melbourne up to $27.60.

It’s up to $68.80 for a ticket from Bendigo to Melbourne, up to $45.60 from Ballarat and up to $53.60 to travel from Shepparton to Melbourne return.

Matthew Guy and the Liberal Government

Meanwhile, Guy used day one of the campaign to announce a water bill, helping to address cost-of-living pressures.

The bill will introduce a five-year freeze on water bill service charges.

He said the measure was “modest” but “realistic”:

“It can be achieved, and we can help average Victorian families.”

