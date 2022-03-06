Vaccinated Victorians Asked To Donate Blood For Research

As both NSW and Victoria recorded a drop in COVID-related fatalities on Sunday, medical experts have begun asking for those waiting on a third dose to roll up their sleeves for research.

In Victoria, Innovation and Medical Research Minister Jaala Pulford says donating blood if you're double-vaccinated will aid long-term research.

The state's COVID-19 Vaccines Collection biobank, at the Doherty Institute, will observe the effectiveness of vaccines to help experts prepare for new strains.

Pulford said Victorians due to receive dose number three are eligible to donate, and would be invited to assist before and after their third jab. "This new biobank will be a key part of managing coronavirus going forward while allowing researchers to monitor the effects of vaccines and prepare for any new strains," Pulford said. The elderly, healthcare workers and those previously infected with the virus are being encouraged to apply. Around 60 percent of eligible Victorian adults have received their booster dose. In the meantime, Covid cases across Australia look like this: Victoria New cases: 5,046

Covid-related deaths: 4

Hospital and ICU admissions: 219 / 27 NSW New cases: 8,782

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,009 / 43

