Vaccinated Victorians Await For Changes In Lockdown Rules Today

Vaccinated Victorians will be able to visit each other at home sooner than expected.

News Corp reports lockdown rules are changing, allowing up to five household visitors once the state hits the 70 per cent double jab target, which is likely to happen this week.

It's understood the 15km travel limit would also be scrapped, hairdressers and beauty services will open up, outdoor dining will return and large outdoor gatherings will be permitted for vaccinated people.

Premier Dan Andrews will unveil changes today to the state's Covid roadmap.

Victoria has recorded 1,838 new cases of Covid overnight and 7 deaths.

There were 38,977 vaccines administered and 73,501 test results received.

