Vaccination Clinics To Be Set Up Across SA Schools

A COVID-19 vax program is set to target South Australian school kids, with the introduction of vaccination clinics across various schools.

Premier Steven Marshall said a school-based program would allow for faster pop-up hubs at more than 20 schools.

Mr Marshall said it will involve a six-week "blitz", targeting thousands of young South Australians before the end of the school year.

"That will begin in the next couple of weeks, and roll-out for the remaining six weeks of the term. We've said right from day one, we want to get the vaccination rates up," Mr Marshall said.

"And one of the things we want to do is make sure that we can target those areas where we haven't had the vaccination rate at the level we need it to be."

The immunisation program will be available to students aged between 12 to 18 years old.

Those under 16 will require parental consent for the immunisation program.

The government said 18 schools had been confirmed to host pop-up sites in the coming weeks.

Para Hills High School, Valley View Secondary School, Paralowie R-12 School, Kadina Memorial School, Underdale High School, Woodville High School, Port Augusta Secondary School, Findon High School, Mount Gambier High School, Loxton High School, Roma Mitchell Secondary College, Grant High School, Renmark High School, Charles Campbell College, Clare High School, Stuart High School, Reynella East College, Port Lincoln High School

