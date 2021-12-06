Vaccine Mandate In Tassie Pubs, Clubs Kicks Off Today

Patrons at Tassie venues where there is stand up drinking will need to be fully vaccinated from Monday December 6, while staff at these venues will need to be double dosed by December 15.

The vaccination mandate applies to pubs, clubs and events or areas where alcohol is served, and patrons are not exclusively seated.

It does not apply to restaurants, cafes, clubs or licensed venues where patrons are required to be seated.

Vaccination status of patrons will not be policed by Venue operators; however, authorities will conduct spot checks, with fines of up to $770 applying for noncompliance.

Tasmanian Hospitality Association chief executive Steve Old said that doesn't mean unvaccinated people are locked out everywhere.

"People can still go and drink at bars etcetera if they're not vaccinated," he said.

"If the bars, or areas are predominately sit-down areas and they're not stand-up areas, then your still up there."

"So, we just need to make sure that patrons aren't confused about that...we still want them to go to our venues," he said.

Additionally, it does not apply to guests at weddings and funerals, sports or community clubs, cinemas or stadiums.

