Vaccine Rollout Expanded As Covid Cases Rise Across SA

South Australia cases spike with 3,707 new infections reported on Friday and sadly two Covid-related deaths.

It marks another rise in cases after they dipped to 3070, yesterday from 3493 infections reported the day before.

There are currently 144 people in hospital with Covid, while 16 of those are in ICU and one patient is on a ventilator.

The new cases were detected from 20,489 tests collected on Thursday, as the state moves to using rapid antigen tests instead of PCR testing.

Under SA's new guidelines, close contacts of a positive Covid case will receive two rapid testing kits, one to be used for day 1 and the second on day 6.

According to SA Health, genomic testing has revealed that 92-93 per cent of people currently in hospital have the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, a vaccine expansion aimed at schoolchildren aged 5-11 is expected to be announced later today.

More to come.

