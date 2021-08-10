Vaccine Rule For Aged Care Workers In Western Australia

All staff at residential aged care facilities must have the first dose of a Covid vaccine by September 17, following a new directive by Western Australia's Chief Health Officer.

Workers face a fine of up to $20,000 if they do not complete the compulsory vaccine directive, the penalties increase to $100,000 for business owners and operators of aged care facilities.

The directive has been put in place to protect those in aged care, an emergency order was signed by WA Chief Health Officer and top doctor Andy Robertson.

It comes after WA Premier Mark McGowan flagged that compulsory vaccination would be imposed on widespread industries, including airline and healthcare workers.

More than 9,000 West Aussies have rolled up their sleeve recently for the COVID jab.

Pushing the fully vaccinated total within the state to 418,000 people. this equates to around 20% of the WA's adult population.

For an update on statistics relating to WA's vaccine rollout, head to: www.wa.gov.au/organisation/covid-communications/covid-19-coronavirus-vaccination-dashboard

