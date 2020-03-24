VALE: Former Triple M Host Stuart Cranney Passes Away Aged 65

1954 - 2020

Article heading image for VALE: Former Triple M Host Stuart Cranney Passes Away Aged 65

Stuart with Wazza the Rock Dog

Former Triple M announcer Stuart Cranney has died at the age of 65.

Tributes are pouring in for the legendary member of the Triple M family, who passed away in the early hours of Tuesday March 24 after a battle with cancer.

While the much-loved radio veteran worked at several stations throughout his career, Triple M listeners will remember him hosting mornings in Sydney, on-air after Uncle Doug.

Today, the Moonman In The Morning team remembered Cranney on 104.9 Triple M Sydney.

Listen below:

Triple M Sydney's Brendo, who knew Cranney personally, remembered him as "a wonderful man. Eloquent, thoughtful, kind and generous."

Listen to Brendo's tribute below:

Vale, Stuart.

Triple M Staff

24 March 2020

Article by:

Triple M Staff

stuart cranney
triple m
obituary
Listen Live!
stuart cranney
triple m
obituary
stuart cranney
triple m
obituary
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs