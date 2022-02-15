Valentines Day Murder On Sunshine Coast

A 50-year-old Bli Bli man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at Pelican Waters on Monday.

Police were called to the Sunshine Coast resort after staff about 3:35pm made the grim discovery of Vanessa Godfrey's deceased body and her husband present in the room after conducting a welfare check.

Her husband Jeffery James Godfrey was arrested by police at the Pelican Waters Resort that day and charged on Tuesday morning with murder (domestic violence offence).

He has been refused bail and will face Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic and family violence, contact police, or support counselling.

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732

More information is also available from the Queensland Government Domestic and Family Violence portal.

