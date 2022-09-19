Newcastle hosts the highly anticipated Van Gogh Alive

Van Gogh Alive Experience

Article heading image for Newcastle hosts the highly anticipated Van Gogh Alive

Are you ready to step into a world where Van Gogh comes alive?

Prepare to transcend time and space as you accompany Van Gogh on a journey through the Netherlands, Arles, Saint Rémy and Auvers-sur-Oise, where he created many of his timeless masterpieces.

Set to an evocative classical score, a thrilling display of over 3,000 inspirational images transforms every surface that surrounds you. At Van Gogh Alive you don’t just look at his paintings, you step inside them and feel their power.

19 September 2022

local
newcastle
Listen Live!
local
newcastle
local
newcastle
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs