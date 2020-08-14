Vans Are Releasing A Collab With The Simpsons, If You Want Some Sneakers... For Sneaking

Vans are releasing a collab with The Simpsons and, honestly, name a better duo. We'll wait.

OK we're done waiting now. The Californian apparel company has launched a range of clothes and shoes plastered in iconic Simpsons characters and motifs, from Mr Plow sneakers to doughnut slides to check eye bucket hats.

There is genuinely too much merch to mention; from toddler to grown men, if you're hunting for an outfit that looks goooood, you'll find something here.

Here's a small selection:

From what we can best gather, the collection has already launched in the US - you can have a look at exactly what's on offer here - but you'll have to pre-register your interest in Australia (here).

You can also pre-register at HYPE DC and Platypus, so it looks like you'll have plenty of places to snap up a hoodie, or some sneakers for sneaking. Or a cap, or a bum bag, or socks, or a t-shirt... you get the point.

If, like most of the world, you've spent too much time with your trackies already this year, this might be your chance to peel yourself away from your beat-up old kicks and snag some new ones.

