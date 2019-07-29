VB Have Released Their Own Brand Of Tea Just To Stick It To The Poms For The Ashes

If you ever suspected that the Ashes is just another cricket series, think again. When one of Australia's leading brewers delves into the competitive world of tea brewing, just to stick it to the English, well, that's game on as far as we're concerned.

VB is calling on all Aussie cricket fans to reject the English Breakfast in favour of their very own blend, VB Tea.

It's a limited edition tea that combines VB's "super pride Hops with premium black tea leaves".

According to their press release, "the tea features the distinct aromas and taste of Victoria Bitter, matched with all the qualities you’d come to expect of a premium cuppa."

Intruiging!

And of course, they just HAD to make an ad.

VB Tea is available to purchase for $10.00 (excludes delivery) for a limited time online via their website.

Written by: @dantheinternut