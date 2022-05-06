Vehicles Swerve To Avoid Drink Driver Travelling On Wrong Side Of The Road

Adelaide drivers have been forced to swerve their vehicles out of the way of an oncoming vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road on the South Eastern Freeway overnight.

Police responded to reports of a car driving on the wrong side of the road at Stirling at around midnight last night.

A number of vehicles were forced to swerve to avoid hitting the oncoming Kia.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Police managed to stop the vehicle on Portrush Road where they asked the driver to complete a breath test.

The driver returned a positive result of 0.166 which is three times the legal limit.

A 66-year-old woman was charged with multiple offences including drink driving and dangerous driving and had her licence confiscated for one year.

The woman was forced to abandon her vehicle which was towed back to the impound where it will remain in police custody for one month.

The 66-year-old is set to face the Adelaide Magistrates Court in the coming months.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.