'Very Competitive' Dolphins Will Surprise Fans

Triple M's and former NRL star Benji Marshall has shut down suggestions the Dolphins won't be competitive next year in their inaugural season.

With Wayne Bennett's Dolphins still filling out the playing roster for next season, Marshall explained why those casting doubts on the NRL's 17th franchise have missed the mark.

"The thing Wayne is very good at is making people believe they're better than what they are," Marshall said on Triple M's Monday Scrum.

