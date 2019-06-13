"Very Much A Road Trip Album"- Mason Cox Review Bruce Springsteen's Brand New Album

Music release

an hour ago

Article heading image for "Very Much A Road Trip Album"- Mason Cox Review Bruce Springsteen's Brand New Album

Image: Mason Cox/ Bruce Springsteen, supplied

The brand new album from Bruce Springsteen is here.

Western Stars is Bruce Springsteen's 19th album and we got American born, Collingwood player and die-hard Bruce fan Mason Cox to review the new record.

A different feel to his previous records, we agree with Mason, Western Stars is a great road trip soundtrack.

Catch Up on his full review:


Western Stars is available in stores and online now, get your copy here

For all that matters in rock news this week:


ake sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs