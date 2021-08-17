VFL Cancels Final Round Amid COVID Drama

The AFL have been forced to cancel the final round of the VFL season following another lockdown extension.

It marks the fifth round which has been cancelled this season, caused by state government restrictions throughout Victoria, NSW and Queensland.

The 2021 VFL season began with a joint formation, consisting of teams from NSW and Queensland as well as the existing VFL sides, in an attempt to achieve a fair season for leagues under strict protocols.

The plan ahead is for the finals to operate involving an altered formation, with teams such as Footscray and Southport at the top of the table receiving an improved pathway to the Grand Final.

A sudden-death series will occur, with 1st to play 8th, 2nd to play 3rd and so forth.

The final four teams following the sudden death will meet in the preliminary finals for a place in the VFL Grand Final at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, September 19.

