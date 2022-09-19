Vic Govt Faces Backlash Over Plans To Replace Indigenous Hospital Name With Queen Elizabeth II

The Andrews government is under fire for an election promise to strip a Melbourne hospital of its indigenous name and rename it after the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The government announced on Sunday they would spend up to $1.05billion redeveloping the Maroondah hospital in Ringwood; renaming it the Queen Elizabeth II hospital.

"A re-elected Andrews Labor Government will redevelop and expand the Maroondah Hospital at Ringwood, and re-name it in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as a mark of respect to her unwavering commitment to healthcare and our community,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

But the announcement had led to a mixed reaction - with a petition quickly launched asking the government not to rename the hospital without consultation.

“At a time when the state of Victoria is undergoing the treaty process with the "First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria," this move hinders genuine reconciliation with our First Nations people. We are on the path of truth-telling. Let us not walk backwards now: this move to replacing the name to "Queen Elizabeth II" has real impacts and brings alive all the colonialist historical contexts/matters," the petition reads.

"There doesn't appear to be any consultation with First Nations community members on the renaming proposal. We are calling on the Premier or Treaty and First Nations Minister Gabrielle Williams to consult with Indigenous community leaders.”

