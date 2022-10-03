Vic Govt's Food And Dining Cash Back Programme Finishes Up After Just Two Weeks

Spring Street has called last drinks on its latest food and dining programme - just two weeks after it launched.

The programme launched in September and was supposed to run until December with a $25 million budget for rebates - however, patrons have already eaten and drank their way through $19 million of rebates.

The programme allowed an Australian bank account holder who spent $40 or more on an eligible dining or entertainment experience to claim 25% cash back - with a top limit of $125.

Minister for Industry Support and Recovery Ben Carroll today confirmed there have been more than 700,000 successful claims for the programme and said it was a “roaring success”.

“We expect the programme to finish by the end of today so please get out there support hardworking Victorians and get your claims in!”

Dining out and takeaway also was a hit with almost 80 per cent of all claims so far spent on restaurants, pubs, cafes and winery experiences, while amusement park outings were also popular.

