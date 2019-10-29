VIC Police Arrest Bloke For Displaying Fake Number Plate, Proceed To 'Edgucate' Him On Spelling

Still, not a bad effort though.

Victoria Police have arrested a driver for displaying a fake numberplate, then proceed to roast him on Facebook.

Police in Werribee stopped a passing Holden Berlina on Friday arvo after noticing something a little dodgy looking about the numberplate.

On closer inspection, they were spot on.

The 'number plate' turning out to be a bit of arts and craft consisting of a sheet of A4 paper and a blue Sharpie...

To be fair, the lettering and numbering is elite, but the culprit fell short when trying to spell the word 'education'.

On top of being issued a court summons for displaying a false numberplate, Wyndham Police then proceeded to roast them in a Facebook post...

Ryan Warren

2 hours ago

Ryan Warren

Listen Live!
