- StuffVIC Police Arrest Bloke For Displaying Fake Number Plate, Proceed To 'Edgucate' Him On Spelling
VIC Police Arrest Bloke For Displaying Fake Number Plate, Proceed To 'Edgucate' Him On Spelling
Still, not a bad effort though.
Victoria Police have arrested a driver for displaying a fake numberplate, then proceed to roast him on Facebook.
Police in Werribee stopped a passing Holden Berlina on Friday arvo after noticing something a little dodgy looking about the numberplate.
On closer inspection, they were spot on.
The 'number plate' turning out to be a bit of arts and craft consisting of a sheet of A4 paper and a blue Sharpie...
To be fair, the lettering and numbering is elite, but the culprit fell short when trying to spell the word 'education'.
On top of being issued a court summons for displaying a false numberplate, Wyndham Police then proceeded to roast them in a Facebook post...