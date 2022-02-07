Vic Police Raise Concerns Over Introduction Of Rentable E-Scooters

Victorian Police are set to crack down on the misuse of e-scooters in the CBD, following several safety concerns.

There's been headaches already for the state government with Melbourne's e-scooter trial, police reported 38 different offences over the weekend.

Most notable offences, riding through red lights and improper use of helmets.

The e-scooters have created fanfare over the last two years, and various states introduced the equipment for public use.

A video also emerged of a young adolescent throwing one of the electric scooters in the Yarra River.

Glenn Weir, assistant commissioner for road policing, says the rules are easy to follow and action will be taken against misuse.

“We want people to engage with the trial and do it properly, do it sensibly,” Weir said.

“You will be breath tested, you can’t be over the limit the same as a motor vehicle, as part of the trial, you can’t have a passenger, you must wear a helmet."

"If people think they’re going to come in and hire a scooter and get on the gas and try and get away from the police well, we will absolutely do our best to safely enforce those rules."

As part of a 12-month trial, 1,500 scooters hit bustling spots across Melbourne as a rentable ride. The scooters, made by Lime and Neuron, can be utilised by simply downloading an app onto your smartphone.

The two apps charge $1 to start, costing the rider 45 cents per minute. Otherwise, you can rent them for a day for $15.

They can be ridden anywhere in districts of Melbourne, Yarra or Port Phillip, yet the power will override and shutdown if the scooter is taken out of those councils.

The predominant safety concern set to face crackdown by authorities, the action of individuals riding the e-scooters while intoxicated.

Fines of up to $10,000 could be introduced in the coming weeks.

