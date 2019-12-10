Vicky Cornell, Wife Of The Late Chris Cornell, Sues Soundgarden For Withholding "Hundreds Of Thousands" Of Dollars

Vicky Cornell is suing Soundgarden for withholding "hundreds of thousands of dollars" in royalties from her and her two children, reports PEOPLE.

The wife of the band's late frontman Chris Cornell has filed legal proceedings against the group and their business manager, also claiming that Cornell's estate has been "strong-armed" into handing over seven recordings made before his death in 2017.

According to Vicky, the seven songs are the rightful property of her and their children having been written by Cornell alone, and featuring just his voice.

PEOPLE has obtained the complaint, in which Vicky alleges that she had originally offered the songs to the band "provided that they were released in a way that would respect her late husband's legacy".

But, she says, the band refused the offer and continue to claim the tracks are their property.

Soundgarden has rejected the claims, say TMZ.

Vicky released a lengthy Instagram post addressing the lawsuit on Monday, saying that she had realised that she must "now grieve the loss of some of those you considered friends and family as well".

“I will not sacrifice our children’s futures for someone else’s greed. And I will not let someone else make me feel shame because the man I loved was taken from all of us too soon,” she wrote.

“I will do justice by my husband’s work and memory; for our children and for everything we stood for.

"I want to thank everyone who has stood by Chris and has supported us through this devastating time.

"Your love and your kindness will never be forgotten.”

Cornell died by suicide in May 2017 at the age of 52.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to Lifeline Australia for 24/7 support on 13 11 14.

