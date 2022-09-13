Victim Of Violent Stabbing Identified As Bikie Associate

Police have identified a 23-year-old man who was stabbed to death near a Brisbane gym on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Levi Johnston who had been involved in a separate stabbing only a year earlier on the Gold Coast.

Police have not yet revealed whether the two incidents are connected.

Mr Johnston is believed to be associated with the Comancheros motorcycle gang but is not an official member.

Police currently have one man in custody over the stabbing who they found hiding in bushes near the scene of the stabbing.

Four other males are still on the run.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said five males were captured on CCTV chasing the victim at around 1PM on Monday afternoon.

Superintendent Massingham said the five men “were extremely motivated to hunt this individual down”.

The victim was seen entering the Goodlife gym in Carindale in a white Mercedes.

The car was followed by a black Audi hatchback and a white Nissan Patrol.

When the white Mercedes attempted to exit the carpark, the car was rammed by the Nissan before five men disembarked the vehicles and approached the Mercedes.

One man then broke the driver’s window with a crowbar and began attacking the man.

The victim then escaped through the passenger side door and ran onto the road with two men chasing him.

“One of the males has then confronted him up at the intersection … and has used a knife to stab him multiple times,” - Superintendent Massingham

“That male then returned and entered the Nissan Patrol. The remaining male then attempted to start the black Audi but was unable to start that vehicle.”

That man then fled the scene on foot.

Superintendent Massingham is asking any witnesses to contact police.

“We believe there is a number of people that witnessed this tragic event so people that may have witnessed it or who have dashcam, we ask them to come forward,” he said.

The motive behind the attack is still unclear.

