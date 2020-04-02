Victor Radley’s Brutal Sledge For Roosters Teammate Luke Keary

We may have lost rugby league for the time being but Victor Radley certainly has lost his sense of humour.

With the footy season in recess, the 22-year-old is back “on the tools” labouring with his dad.

And his superstar teammate Luke Keary has decided to join Radley on the job site.

Speaking on The Rush Hour with MG, Radley delivered a brutal sledge when he asked how Keary was fairing.

LISTEN HERE:

Radley also revealed senior Roosters players have been offering up cash to their younger teammates, as the proper team of a major pay cut looms for all NRL player; hear the full chat below.