Victoria Announces LGBTIQ+ Support Package In Response To Hurtful Debate

Victoria has announced a national first in delivering a LGBTQ+ support package following this week’s 'hurtful' religious discrimination bill.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed the state will commit $200,000 to local organisations supporting the LGBTQI+ community in a bid to rectify the damage that was done during the highly contentious and publicised debate.

“The recent unnecessary, hurtful public debate around legal protections for young LGBTQ+ Australians has had a significant impact on their wellbeing and that of their families and loved ones,” Andrews said in a statement.

“It's pretty simple. All people, whether gay or straight or transgender, deserve support and protection. That is our record - and the Commonwealth government ought to be ashamed" - Premier Andrews

Standing alongside young queer, transgender and gender diverse Victorians and their families, the Victorian government has promised to fast-track funding to give individuals and groups better access to vital health and support services.

The investment will consist of $150,000 for the broader LGBTIQ+ community – with $50,000 each to Switchboard Victoria, Thorne Harbour Health and Drummond Street, and a further $50,000 dedicated to boosting support for trans and gender diverse Victorians, split between Transcend and Parents of Gender Diverse Children.

“In Victoria, equality is not negotiable – and we are proud to be supporting a campaign to make sure that if any member of our LGBTIQ+ community needs support, we have their back," Minister for equality Martin Foley said.

The announcement coincides with today’s inaugural Melbourne Pride Street party, celebrating the state's vibrant, diverse queer community.