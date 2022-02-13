Victoria Announces LGBTIQ+ Support Package In Response To Hurtful Debate

Backing queer trans & gender diverse

Article heading image for Victoria Announces LGBTIQ+ Support Package In Response To Hurtful Debate

Joel Carrett/AAP

Victoria has announced a national first in delivering a LGBTQ+ support package following this week’s 'hurtful' religious discrimination bill.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed the state will commit $200,000 to local organisations supporting the LGBTQI+ community in a bid to rectify the damage that was done during the highly contentious and publicised debate.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

“The recent unnecessary, hurtful public debate around legal protections for young LGBTQ+ Australians has had a significant impact on their wellbeing and that of their families and loved ones,” Andrews said in a statement.

“It's pretty simple. All people, whether gay or straight or transgender, deserve support and protection. That is our record - and the Commonwealth government ought to be ashamed"

- Premier Andrews

Standing alongside young queer, transgender and gender diverse Victorians and their families, the Victorian government has promised to fast-track funding to give individuals and groups better access to vital health and support services.

Post

The investment will consist of $150,000 for the broader LGBTIQ+ community – with $50,000 each to Switchboard Victoria, Thorne Harbour Health and Drummond Street, and a further $50,000 dedicated to boosting support for trans and gender diverse Victorians, split between Transcend and Parents of Gender Diverse Children.

“In Victoria, equality is not negotiable – and we are proud to be supporting a campaign to make sure that if any member of our LGBTIQ+ community needs support, we have their back," Minister for equality Martin Foley said.

The announcement coincides with today’s inaugural Melbourne Pride Street party, celebrating the state's vibrant, diverse queer community.

Post
Triple M Newsroom

13 February 2022

Article by:

Triple M Newsroom

LGBTIQ
Victoria
Funding Support
Triple M
Listen Live!
LGBTIQ
Victoria
Funding Support
Triple M
LGBTIQ
Victoria
Funding Support
Triple M
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs