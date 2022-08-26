Victoria Announces Redress Scheme Over Exposure To Cancer-Causing Toxic Chemicals Used At CFA Training Site

The Victorian government has announced a $57 million redress scheme to support firefighters exposed to toxic substances at the Country Fire Authority’s former Fiskville training facility.

The scheme will not only provide payments to people who worked and trained at site but will also support those who lived at or near the training facility, west of Melbourne between 1972 and 2015.

It follows a parliamentary inquiry established in 2016 that confirmed dozens of firefighters who worked and trained at the site suffered cancers linked to toxic firefighting chemicals.

Testing at the Fiskville training facility, found toxic levels of PFAS chemicals were 12 times higher than safety recommendations.

The training facility, near Ballan was permanently closed in 2015.

Victorian Emergency Services Minister Jacylyn Symes announced the redress scheme on Friday and apologised to those affected by exposure to chemicals at the Fiskville site.

"This is about acknowledging the exposure, acknowledging the harm," Ms Symes said.

"But importantly really moving into the future in a way that supports these people." - Ms Symes

Each applicant can claim support of up to $45,000, with non-financial support also provided, including counselling.

The government has estimated around 1,300 people will be eligible for the scheme.

