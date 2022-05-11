Victoria Becomes First State To Ban Public Display Of Nazi Symbol

Victoria will become the first Australian jurisdiction to ban the use or display of the Nazi swastika, after a bill was passed by Spring Street.

Future offenders will face a one-year jail term, and a $22,000 fine.

The Summary Offences Amendment (Nazi Symbol Prohibition Bill) was introduced to parliament on Wednesday.

Victorian Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes said the move will help send "a very clear message" about the state's stance against Nazi dissemination.

"We want to do all we can to stamp out hate and give it no room to grow," she said.

Anti-Defamation Commission chairman Dvir Abramovich said the law is a "thunderous blow" to those with Nazi ideologies.

"I've said it again and again, we have a Nazi swastikas epidemic in this state," he said.

"This is a war between good and evil, and we have to win this war."

"It's a thunderous blow to the solar plexus of the neo-Nazi movement here in Victoria."

NSW are reportedly working through a similar bill, following in the footsteps of their neighbouring state.

