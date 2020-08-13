Victoria Bitter Has Given Us The Perfect Scent For Hard-Working Aussies!

2020 has given us a whole lot of bad stuff, so it's about time we got something good!

Victoria Bitter has launched Thirst. A scent by VB to help the hardest working Aussies get from the worksite to the pub (or, just drinks at home).



Have a go at it! Have a go at it!

VB brewers partnered with leading Australia perfumers to create this masterpiece, with premium perfume oil, the essence of Australian Super Pride hops used to brew VB, it truly is stunning.

If you want to get real fancy with it, it's described as a refreshing combination of bitter citrus and icy aromas. It finishes with the bold freshness and energy of sweet hoppy accents. So it should smell pretty bloody good then, I reckon.

Better yet, it's launched just in time for Father's Day, so why wouldn't ya give it to your old man?!

You can get it from victoriabitter.com.au or Chemist Warehouse stores nation-wide, plus their online store. Also, limited stock is available at the Victoria Bitter merch store.

Get around it!

