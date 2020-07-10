Victoria Bitter Has Launched A Limited Edition Christmas Sweater!

Feeling cold and festive? Well, get a Victoria Bitter Christmas sweater on ya!

VB have released their 'Very Best Christmas Sweater' to help you rise above all your mates and be the face of fashion this July.

The sweater will set you back $80, but don't let that deter you because this glorious festive piece is made locally in Ballarat from a poly cotton fabric.

But what's really unbelievably charming is the attention to detail - VB stubbies, festive decorations, what looks to be BBQ tools. It's truly remarkable.

Want to get your bod in one of these ASAP? Check them out here: www.victoriabitter.com.au

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Triple M Pub Talk:

Subscribe to the podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.