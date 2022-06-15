Victoria Braces For Potential Power Shortfalls On Wednesday And Thursday

Victoria faces potential power shortfalls after the energy market operator issued a notice from 5.30pm to 6pm on Wednesday, with the biggest megawatt gap predicted at 3pm on Thursday.

It comes as the state hits another snag with added pressure to its power grid woes, with half of the Yallourn power station currently running offline.

Energy Australia, which owns the power station in Victoria's Latrobe Valley, said two of its four generating units were offline because of "unplanned maintenance".

But Labor Minister Jacinta Allan on Wednesday said that Victoria had “adequate power supply”.

“I think it’s a little premature to speculate on what action might be taken in the future because the advice we have right now is there is adequate supply for Victorians,” she said.

“There is undoubtedly pressure on our energy supply…we also should remember though that we are in the midst of a global energy crisis.

“Global market is experiencing instability with the consequences of the war in Eastern Europe and other factors," Allan said.

Meanwhile, the Australian Energy Regulator has met with ministers and industry today as South Australia, Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria face power blackouts in the coming weeks and months due to a lack of supply from energy generators.

Presumably they will be discussing why generators are withdrawing capacity and then being asked to supply it by the regulators.

More to come.

