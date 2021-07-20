Victoria Clamps Down Border To NSW And ACT While Scaling Up Lockdown

Premier Dan Andrews has sent Victoria's border with New South Wales into a 'hard lockdown' as the state battles to contain the Delta outbreak.

The latest clamp down comes into effect from 11:59pm on Tuesday, with those carrying a 'red permit zone' the only exception to travel across the NSW border.

"The only people that will get a permit to travel from a red zone into Victoria are those who are authorised workers and those who apply for and get a compassionate exemption to the new rules" - Premier Dan Andrews

Changes to border rules include furniture and removal vehicles from NSW no longer permitted to enter the state, while freight trucks can still cross the border, but drivers are required to get tested every three days.

Stay-at-home orders were also extended on Tuesday for a further seven days, bringing potential lockdown reprieve from midnight July 27.

There remain only five reasons Victorians can leave their homes, including work, buying food, carer responsibilities, exercise and getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

For further information related to cross-border communities click here

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.