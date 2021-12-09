Victoria Discover First Community Case Of Omicron Variant

Victoria have recorded their first community case of the Omicron variant with health officials launching an urgent investigation into potential other cases.

The new Omicron case has been identified as a traveller from the Netherlands who arrived on a flight to Victoria via Abu Dhabi on December 3.

The case was immediately transported to hotel quarantine and are not believed to have been active in the community.

Despite the latest case confirming they were not in the community while infectious, an urgent investigation was launched with the health department revealing in a statement there is likely another case out in the community.

“Two cases have returned results with S gene dropout - a signature of the Omicron variant,” they said.

“Cases have been identified in the cities of Casey and Brimbank. Household contacts of these cases have also tested positive and whole genome sequencing is underway to confirm whether these represent the Omicron variant."

“None of these cases are linked to international travel and their source of acquisition is under investigation.”

The health department have not yet announced who is a contact, however, have contacted those considered to be contacts and instructed them to quarantine for 14 days.

“As was previously announced before the emergence of the Omicron variant, most people who come into contact with a confirmed case outside their home won’t have to self-quarantine, but the Department of Health will continue to manage emerging outbreaks of concern and ‘superspreader events’ and can impose a quarantine period on contacts on a case-by-case basis, depending on evidence,” they said.

The news comes as the state records 1,232 new Covid cases and nine deaths overnight from 71,178 tests returned yesterday.

This brings the total number of active cases to 11,224.

There have been 315 people hospitalised with the virus with 52 people in ICY and 27 of those people on ventilators.

Currently 91 percent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.

