Victoria Downgrades Border Rules For Parts Of NSW

With 66 New South Wales local government areas no longer in lockdown, Victoria has downgraded border rules with thousands of garden state residents allowed to return home.

From 11.59pm Sunday night, the parts of regional NSW that aren’t in lockdown were downgraded from extreme risk to red zones, effectively allowing people with exemptions can cross the border.

Those Victorians eligible to come home will need to apply for a permit to travel back to Victoria without an exemption and must undergo 14 days of quarantine.

Unfortunately, Albury-Wodonga border communities were not included in the rule changes.

The regions exemption comes after Albury was plunged into a snap seven-day lockdown at 6pm on Thursday.

Member for Albury, Justin Clancey reminds locals it's important to be on the ball.

"We need to brace for the possibility of further cases and in that regards, as I said making sure we are doing what we can; being vigilant, following stay-at-home order, getting tested" - MP Justin Clancey

Meanwhile, another exposure site has been listed at Coles Lavington on Wednesday September 15 between 7am and 7:20am.

Walk-in testing sites are operational on Monday at Lavington Hall from 9am and Albury Showgrounds from 8am.

For all information go to Murrumbidgee Health and Albury Wodonga Health.

