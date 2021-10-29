Victoria Edges Closer To Covid Normal As Cases Level Out

Victoria reported 1656 new infections on Friday and sadly 10 Covid-related deaths, as the state prepares for restrictions to ease this evening.

The state currently has 23,730 active coronavirus cases, with 738 people in hospital, while 130 of those are in ICU and 85 are on ventilators.

The new cases were detected from a stellar 70,180 swabs collected on Thursday, while 20,361 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs, with many more at GP clinics and pharmacies.

By 8pm Thursday 78.5 per cent of Victorian's aged over 16 have been fully vaccinated, with the target of 80 per cent expected to be reached by the weekend, but restrictions will ease regardless.

The drop in reported infections is a temporary decline according to health experts, with cases forecast to peak again in December and January.

Meantime, infectious disease expert Peter Collignon told Australia Today the death rate of this outbreak is ten times lower than last year's.

"It means instead of for every 100 people infected you have four deaths for every thousand people you have about that," he said.

"The deaths also lag about two or three weeks after cases. Seeing a lot of deaths yesterday in Victoria, doesn't mean it relates to the cases you saw yesterday, its more related to the cases you saw two or three weeks ago". - Prof Peter Collignon

However, Victoria remains primed to move on to a new chapter, with state-wide travel again opening up as of 6pm tonight, along with shopping centres, retail stores, cinemas, entertainment venues and gyms will also reopen, while capacity limits will increase for restaurants, pubs, cafes, hairdressers and beauticians.

Meanwhile, with masks no longer mandatory outside under the eased restrictions, epidemiologist Professor Mary-Louise Mclaws warns of complacency.

"Not wearing a mask in public, gives everybody a visual queue that you're in a very safe place, and you are not yet"

"Are not with the numbers, are not yet completely indicating that your trend is downward," she cautions.

On the flip side tourism-starved regional operators are pumped for a busy weekend.



