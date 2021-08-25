Victoria Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility With Year 12 Students Inoculated Before Exams

Victoria have placed a request to the federal government for more Pfizer vaccines in a bid to help the state's Year 12 students get vaccinated before the start of their final exams in October.

Deputy premier James Merlino said after the Premiers announcement on Tuesday significantly expanding the COVID vaccine eligibility criteria, delivering upon that promise "is dependent on the supply that comes from the commonwealth".

"We want our Year 12s vaccinated. We want at least one dose for kids 12 and older by the end of the year. But that is going to be subject to supply" - MP James Merlino

The Victoria Briefing

From Wednesday, 16- to 39-year-olds are eligible to book a Pfizer vaccine in Victoria, as the Delta variant outbreak continues to affect younger people than what we had seen with the Alpha str

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said that included in the state’s 538 active cases as of Wednesday, 114 are children aged nine and under, 101 are aged between 10 and 19, and 89 cases are among people in their 20s.

Meantime, Victoria's vaccine booking system was put under the pump this week after its vaccine rollout was expanded with overwhelming demands for the Pfizer vaccine.

The disruptions occurred as half a million Victorians, aged over 16 now have access to either a Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccination, with 450,000 Pfizer shots now available at state-run facilities over the coming month.

Deputy Covid-Response Commander Naomi Bromley said the response has been literally overwhelming.

"We've had over 1.3 million people trying to call the call centre this morning, and our online booking system is receiving 50,000 hits per minute" - Naomi Bromley

To find you nearest state-run vaccine facility click here , or check out HotDoc to find your closest COVID vaccine appointments.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.