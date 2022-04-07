Victoria Extends Pandemic Powers Amid Omicron BA.2 Wave

Victoria's pandemic declaration has been extended for three-months, with the Premier satisfied there is still a risk to public health.

As part of the state's continued response to Covid, Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed in a statement on Wednesday night, that the pandemic declaration would be held out from 11.59pm Tuesday April 12.

After consulting with the acting chief health officer, the premier said he was satisfied that there remains a serious risk to public health due to recent increases in case numbers and the anticipated BA.2 wave.

”This extension enables us to keep modest and sensible settings in place to reduce transmission and hospitalisation – that means more support for health workers and limiting its impact on our community.”

”We don’t want rules on any longer than they need to be – we’ll continue to follow the advice to protect what we’ve built while protecting our community," Mr Andrews said.

It comes as Queensland this week announced they will drop vaccine mandates, allowing unvaccinated patrons to enter hospitality and entertainment venues.

While Mr Andrews said he will only look to scrapping the rules once the peak of the Omicron subvariant BA.2 is reached.

“As soon as we can deal with those issues we will’’

“But let’s get through these next few weeks. Let’s get past this peak in sub-variant Omicron cases and then we’ll have options," he said on Wednesday.

"Let's get past this peak in subvariant Omicron cases, and then we'll have options and one of those, hopefully, will be dealing with things like the vaccinated economy and all sorts of other rules"

The state's pandemic declaration, which allows the government to enforce ongoing restrictions as well as mask and vaccine mandates will expire at 11.59pm, July 12.

