Victoria Has Recorded 190 New Locally Acquired Cases

Victoria has reported 190 new locally acquired cases in 24 hours with 103 of the cases linked.

Of the 190 new cases, 103 have been linked back to know outbreaks and cases. The new cases have been sourced from 49,584 tests results returned on Friday

A majority of the latest cases are believed to be coming from workplaces and schools.

While case numbers are rising for Victoria, so too are vaccination rates with over 60 percent of eligible Victorians over the age of 16 vaccinated with the first dose while 37.12 percent have received the second dose.

This is great news for Victoria as the state propels ahead of the original projection, which means they could hit 70 percent first-dose before the initial September 23 target.

When the state reaches 70 percent first-dose, there will be a light easing of restrictions across Melbourne.

When Melbourne achieves 70 percent of eligible people over the age of 16 fully vaccinated, the state Government will then look at more dramatic easing of restrictions and lockdown, although, this is not expected to be possible until October.

While lockdown restrictions remain tight until at least mid-October for Melburnians, regional Victoria may see lockdown restrictions ease by next week.

According to the Department of Health, 313 cases between August 1st and September 2nd have been linked to education sites, while another 142 were linked to childcare locations.

A vaccination blitz is being planned for teachers and year 12 students from September 7.

