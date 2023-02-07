Victoria Health Authorities Warn Not To Consume Orange MDMA Pills

Victorian Health experts are warning against the use of orange “Nike-tick” MDMA pills which have been the cause of multiple hospitalisations across the state.

The Victorian Department of Health issued an official warning against the use of pills on Tuesday.

According to health experts, the pills which are currently circulating state-wide are believed to contain a dangerous combination of MDMA along with Pentylone.

Pentylone is a stimulant which has similar effects to MDMA but can cause aggressive behaviour and psychosis.

The substance will wear-off quickly causing users to consume more pills over a short period of time.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Taking a large quantity of Pentylone can cause symptoms such as muscle twitching, tiredness, agitation, paranoia and hallucinations.

The substance can also cause physical problems such as heart issues and overheating.

Since the drugs began circulating, Victorian hospitals have experienced a significant increase in emergency department admissions.

Health authorities have warned that the drugs can interact dangerously with other medications such as SSRIs, SNRIs and TCAs used to treat anxiety and depression.

The Victorian Department of Health are urging anyone who experiences adverse symptoms to contact triple-0 at seek out help immediately.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.