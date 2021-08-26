Victoria Hits 80 New COVID Cases Amid Escalating Hospital Staff Shortages

Victoria has had a spike with a record 80 new local infections of COVID-19.

Of Thursday's reported cases 67 are linked to known outbreaks, 39 had been in isolation for their infectious period, while 41 were in the community while infectious.

The escalating cases means Victoria's outbreak has now been declared “an outbreak of young people”, with more than a third of the state's cases found in younger children and teenagers.

The Victoria Briefing

Meantime, the state's COVID crisis is now critically impacting the hospital system with staff shortages at an all-time high.

The Victorian branch of the Australian Medical Association warn the pressure from the furloughing of staff due to the outbreak is placing immense pressure on the health system.

On Wednesday, authorities revealed that Victoria will fly in 350 medical staff from overseas in a bid to ease the pressure.

Victorian Australian Medical Association (AMA) vice-president, Sarah Whitelaw, told the ABC that close to 1000 staff had been taken out of the system.

"Absolutely, we want people to come if you need emergency treatment, if you're sick, please do not stay away. But there is no doubt that healthcare workers are stretched, they're exhausted."

Victoria now has 600 active cases, with exposure sites ballooning past 800, including the emergency department of Monash Medical Centre.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr