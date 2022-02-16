Victoria In Negotiations To Host 2026 Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games is set to return to Victoria, exactly 20 years after hosting the federation event.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed that dialogue has begun with the Commonwealth Games Federation, as confirmation beckons.

It comes after South Africa last year removed their bid to host the 2022 Games, citing ongoing pandemic unrest and financial uncertainty as an inability to produce a successful event.

The Commonwealth made a decision to have Birmingham brought forward and host this year's multi-sport event, leaving a vacancy in four years time.

Melbourne's proposal to host will likely be accepted after the state government laid the foundations for athletes' accommodation and host stadiums.

Conditions detailed in the bid include costs, having athletes housed in hotels instead of a specific village, while bringing sports to regional areas to expand accessibility for all Victorians.

"These will be games like no others and that will be great for regional Victoria, great for the state, for jobs, for investments, for confidence," Andrews said.

Areas included in the proposal include Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo.

"The flow-on benefits of this will be enormous when it comes to job creation, investment in our regions, the legacy benefits including housing will be very significant," Minister for Regional Development Marry-Anne Thomas said.

The Commonwealth Federation is expected to confirm Melbourne as the host city sometime in April.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.