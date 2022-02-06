Victoria Injects $1.4 Billion Into Healthcare As Cases Rise

Victoria reported a rise in cases with 8,275 new infections on Monday, up 1,106 from the previous day.

Sadly, another seven lives were lost with Covid during the last 24-hour reporting period.

There are currently 59,801 active coronavirus cases, with 638 people in hospital with Covid, while 72 of those are in ICU and 26 are on ventilators.

Of today's new infections 2,308 were detected through positive PCR tests from a total of 16,338 PCR swabs collected the day prior.

While 5,967 cases were reported by Victorians from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

There were also 13,486 sleeves rolled up for vaccine doses at state run sites yesterday.

Currently, more than 93 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated, while 45 per cent have received their third dose.

Meantime, the state government have announced a $1.4 billion spend on more ambulance officers, respiratory clinics and personal protective equipment.

Frontline doctors, nurses and paramedics will also receive a “surge allowance” according to Health Minister Martin Foley who said the extra pressure on health and ambulance services from the Omicron strain has not gone undetected.

“Our doctors, nurses and paramedics have done a magnificent job as our front line of defence against the pandemic and we’re backing them by providing the support they deserve,” he said.

