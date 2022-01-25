Victoria Launches Covid Recovery Campaign

The state government are set to launch a new campaign supporting Victorians experiencing mild Covid symptoms to recover at home.

The ‘Get the right help for your recovery’ campaign encourages people to feel confident that they can manage their illness from home by resting, hydrating and using over-the-counter pain relief to control symptoms.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Health minister Martin Foley announced the campaign on Tuesday reassuring Victorians with mild Covid symptoms that they can adequately and safely recover at home.

"For every person who ends up in hospital - and there are a significant amount of Victorians in the hospital with Covid - thousands more get mild symptoms and are able to rest and recover at home."

The campaign also aims to remind Victorians that dialing Triple-0 should be the last resort, or for “the most serious of matters”.

"For those that experience more severe symptoms, the campaign will detail what signs to look out for and what measures to take to seek additional help." - Minister Foley

Hoping to reach the broader demographic, the ‘Get the right help for your recovery’ will be translated into 41 languages and will have versions that are appropriately targeted to vulnerable and disadvantaged communities.

The crusade will run across TV, radio, print, online and outdoor media.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.