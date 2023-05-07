Victoria Likely To Miss Out On Commonwealth Games Federal Funding

The Federal and Victorian Government have failed to reach a funding agreement ahead of the Federal Budget on Tuesday night.

The Victorian Government is seeking $1.3 billion in federal funding, however the Federal Government has prioritised allocating half a billion dollars over the next four years into Queensland sports infrastructure ahead of the 2032 Olympics.

It’s likely Victoria will not receive any funding for the Commonwealth Games in the Federal Budget, despite talks about financial support to construct the Commonwealth Game villages.

It’s hoped an agreement can be reached later this year.

The state is also seeking funds for a gymnastics and weightlifting centre – arguing it has previously received a minimal share of infrastructure support.

“The commonwealth is exploring opportunities with the Victorian government on the development of Commonwealth Games villages, where this aligns with our goal to build more social and affordable housing,” spokeswoman for Infrastructure Minister Catherine King told The Herald Sun.

“We note that the Victorian government has already announced and started tendering for games venues,” she said.

In March, Commonwealth Games Australia called on the Federal Government to provide the “necessary preparation funding”, and asked for an additional $10 million per annum uplift in investment.

The Commonwealth Games will be held across Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, Morwell and Shepparton in 2026.

