Victoria Marks Two-Years Of Living With Covid

As Victoria reaches an unwanted two-year milestone since the virus was first reported in the state, another 29 lives have tragically been lost with Covid in the past 24-hours.

There were 14,836 new infections reported on Tuesday, a rise of 3,141 cases from the previous day.

Victoria currently has 183,154 active coronavirus cases, with 1057 people in hospital with Covid, while 119 of those are in ICU and 45 are on ventilators.

Hospital admissions have jumped by 59, after the state reported under 1000 hospitalisations on Monday - the lowest figure recorded since December last year.

Of today's new infections, 6,297 were detected through positive PCR tests from a total of 30,726 PCR test results received.

While 8,539 cases were reported by Victorians from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

There were also 27,908 sleeves rolled up for vaccine doses at state run sites yesterday.

Currently, more than 93 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated, while 32 per cent have received their third dose.

