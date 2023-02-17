Victoria May Go Alone On Lifting The Age Of Criminal Responsibility

On Thursday this week, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has indicated that his government will abandon the national process and will instead do “its own thing” to raise the age of criminal responsibility.

In Australia, under some circumstances, children as young as 10 can be arrested by the police, charged with a crime, convicted by the courts, sentenced and imprisoned in juvenile detention.

The Australian Human Rights Commission said the current minimum age of criminal responsibility is low compared with other countries.

“Some people have been very focused on the age issue. We’re giving that one more go to try and get a national consensus, and if we don’t, as I said some time ago, we won’t hesitate to do our own thing,” Mr Andrews said.

“We’d prefer not to do that, I think a national law would be better, but at some point, you have to call time on national processes that just don’t deliver,” he said.

On 20 August 2020, the ACT became the first jurisdiction in Australia to support raising the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14 years.

The resolution states that it will be the responsibility of whichever party forms the government after the ACT election in October, to amend the legislation.

Mr Andrews has the support of The Victorian Greens, but the party strongly urged the government to raise the age to at least 14 years old.

Katherine Copsey, Victorian Greens justice spokesperson said, “the Victorian Government has an opportunity right now to lead the nation on this reform that we hope will encourage all other states to follow suit”.

“If Australia’s A-Gs are going to continue to drop the ball on raising the age to 14, it’s time for the Premier to pick it up and as we have been saying for the last four years, he will have no stronger ally on this issue than the Victorian Greens,” Ms Copsey said.

Before the indication on Thursday, more than 50 Victorian organisations had signed an open letter to Mr Andrew, calling for the government to lift the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14.

“The Sentencing Council of Victoria estimates that if a child is arrested before the age of 14, they become three times more likely to develop into chronic adult offenders,” reads the letter.

