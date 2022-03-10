Victoria Offers Redress For Mothers Affected By Forced Adoptions

Premier Daniel Andrews has announced compensation for Victorian women who had their children taken from them during the mid-1950s up to the 1980s.

More than $4 million will be spent by the Victorian government, to support those affected by the historical forced adoption practices that occurred between 1958 and 1984.

Hoping to repair some of the damage done from the "quite awful, abhorrent practices", Andrews offered his regret at the wrong doings of the past.

"So many women, many of whom were unwed mothers, were forced, were coerced, were pressured, into giving up their babies," he said.

"That's wrong then, and it's wrong now."

"Whilst we have as a nation and as a state offered a fulsome and I think a genuine apology for those practices, there's still a way to go in acknowledging the pain and the hurt of that but also doing everything we can to try to put that right," Andrews acknowledged.

A $500,000 hardship fund will be created to provide discretionary payments to affected mothers with exceptional circumstances, while $200,000 will be allocated to assisting community groups to support applicants.

A portion of the funds has also been allocated to providing integrated birth certificates with the names of both adopted and natural parents for those affected by the forced adoptions.

Today's announcement follows a formal apology back in 2012, after a Parliamentary Inquiry into Historical Forced Adoption, found 40,000 adoptions were arranged in the state over 26-years.

Mr Andrews said the government’s formal apology 10-years ago was an important step, but the redress scheme was needed.

"No amount of money will change what occurred. No payment can take away the pain and the grief and loss that so, so many women have experienced and live with every day," he told reporters on Thursday.

"These practices were just awful. We have to make sure we never forget what occurred."

Of the inquiry's 56 recommendations, 33 are supported by the state government, with 23 recommendations under consideration.

