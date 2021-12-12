Victoria On Track To Ease Mask Rules As Covid Hospitalisations Plateau

Victoria reported 1290 new infections on Monday and two more Covid-related deaths.

There are currently 11, 649 active coronavirus cases, with 323 people in hospital, while 77 of those are in ICU and 40 are on ventilators.

Another 40 people are in intensive care with Covid, but the health Department have confirmed their infections are no longer considered active.

The new cases were detected from 55,122 swabs collected on Sunday, while 3,266 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs, with more at GP clinics and pharmacies.

As of Monday, more than 92 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Victoria's health authorities are waiting for genomic test results of seven suspected cases of the Omicron variant.

It comes as the state anticipates mask requirement to be ditched for fully vaccinated shoppers from Thursday according to the Herald Sun.

From midnight Wednesday, Victoria’s state of emergency will be replaced with the new pandemic laws, preventing public disclosure on changes before going through “proper processes”.

On November 18 Premier Daniel Andrews announced changes to Victoria's Covid restrictions, flagging that mandatory mask rules would be scrapped after December 15 unless there is a significant jump in hospitalisations.

The premier said the December 15 issues would be discussed at National Cabinet last Friday.

